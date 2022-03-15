BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Forest Service is close to fully containing the Star Avenue, Adkins and Bertha Swamp Road Fires.

Bay, Gulf and Walton counties lifted burn bans on Tuesday.

Florida Forest Service officials said rain helped slow the fires.

After rain pummeled the Panhandle over the past few days, Florida Forest Service officials said fires that grew more than 33,000 acres are close to full containment.

“The fires right now are in really good shape. We’ve had a lot of rain over the past few days and things are really cool. We’re still getting a little bit of smoldering interior which is normal for these kinds of wildfires,” Florida Forest Service Operations Administrator Michael Klassen said.

Florida Forest Service Officials said the Adkins and Star Avenue fires are 96 percent contained. The Bertha Swamp fire is 75 percent contained.

“It’s remarkable that we only lost two structures. So easily we could’ve lost hundreds of homes. It came up to the backyards of quite a few homes and it was a collaborative effort,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Klassen said the rain allowed first responders to get in front of the flames.

Before the precipitation, they were trying to catch up to the fire.



“Honestly the rain has helped us substantially. It allowed us to go and put direct lines where we just couldn’t get in front of the fire. And it’s really helped us get control,” Klassen said.

Klassen said with so much debris still on the ground from Hurricane Michael, the Florida Forest Service must be prepared for future erratic fires.



“It’s like dry firewood out there. And the fire behavior was erratic, we couldn’t get in control of it, and it’s something that we’re definitely going to have to adjust our tactics to in the future,” Klassen said.

Klassen also said the National Guard’s helicopters played a big role to help get the three fires under control in the panhandle.