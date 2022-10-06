BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The risk for wildfires is increasing in Bay County due to the lack of rain and dry weather conditions.

Just yesterday firefighters battled a 125-acre fire in Gulf County.

Dry weather conditions, high winds, and low humidity here in the Panhandle are combining to put the county one spark away from a disastrous wildfire.

Bay County commissioners, Florida Forestry Service, and the fire department monitor the weather conditions to decide when and if they should initiate a burn ban.

“Burn ban will come from the county and the Florida Forestry Service they will work in conjunction with each other to make sure it is the best decision for the citizens and the public. Our main concern is property and life safety. As of right now, we are not on a burn ban we are just encouraging citizens not to burn,” Bay County Fire Training Captain Gabriel Moschella said.

State forestry officials do not issue burn bans.

But there are some things they can do to hopefully prevent wildfires.



“Not issuing any burn permits and that includes not issuing any burn permits for agriculture, land clearing and subculture, as far as burn permits go for bonfires, yard trash, warming fires our agency, the Florida Forest Service has nothing to do with issuing any burn permits for those,” Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Aleese Maples said.

Over the last week, we’ve seen wildfires popping up in different parts of the Panhandle.

“We really encourage everybody not to burn the conditions are just extremely dry as there is no rain in the forecast the conditions are just going to keep getting worse,” Moschella said. “Like I said, there is not a burn ban in place, but we highly encourage everybody not to burn.”

Holmes County is the only county that is under a burn ban as of now.

Authorizing a burn ban is a county-by-county decision made by commissioners.