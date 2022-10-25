PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration.

Families can bring their kids out this Friday and Saturday to trick-or-treat with the animals.

30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars.

There will also be photo opportunities with the live animals.

Snakes and lemurs will be just a couple of the photo-ready animals out there.

Guests are encouraged to dress up along with zoo world’s staff and sponsors.

ZooWorld’s Assistant Park Director Jadena Terrell shared one of the most special features of the weekend.

“The pumpkin smasher is 28 feet tall and it is a feat in itself to have it built every year,” Terrell said. “Our maintenance team has been working like crazy the last two weeks to get this thing built and to work. So there’s been a lot of tweaks this year. It is better than it’s ever been and it’s definitely going to smash some pumpkins this year.”

The pumpkin and the smasher are included with each ticket purchase.

Tickets cost the same amount as a regular day at the zoo.

Zoo members get 50% off.

Click the link here to direct you to ZooWorld’s webpage to buy tickets. Tickets can only be purchased online.

The event goes from 10-4 on both October 29 and 30.