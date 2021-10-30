Who let the dogs out? Seaside hosts 11th annual Halloweener Derby

SANTA ROSA BEACH (WMBB) — Kids weren’t the only ones dressed up for Halloween on Saturday. Over in Santa Rosa, the community let their dogs out for the annual Halloweener Derby.

The community was excited to welcome back the Halloweener Derby for the 11th year, after missing out last year due to the pandemic.

And this year, Santa Rosa Beach locals Amy Lynn and Peter Baker were happy to race their wiener dog Suzie Baker for the third time.

“Beautiful weather, good camaraderie, the community comes together and ya know we just have a good time,” Baker said.

But, the event wasn’t limited to just weiner dogs, all types of dogs joined in for the costume contest.

At $25 per pup to enter the race and $15 each for the costume contest, the derby is a great opportunity to raise money for a good cause.



Every year Seaside donates all of the money raised from the derby to a local non-profit.

This year they chose H.E.A.R.T Animal Rescue.

H.E.A.R.T Animal Rescue focuses on helping homeless pets in the area find forever homes.

Volunteer Janice Smith said events like these keep their doors open so they can continue helping pets in the area.

“The last couple of years has been really hard for all of our organizations. So we are very proud to be a part of this. It helps us with our food pantry spaying and neutering just whenever the community reaches out to us we are very blessed with it,” Smith said.