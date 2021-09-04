White’s Wrecker Service helping to combat drinking and driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach announced on Friday White’s Wrecker Service would offer a free tow and ride home for anyone who has overindulged — no questions asked.

The service will cover all of Bay County but you have to have a working vehicle in order to qualify. If you need a ride home you can call (850) 215-8695.

This program came about after one of our own, Tess Rowland, was involved in a head-on collision where the other driver was allegedly intoxicated.

Since her accident, she has been raising awareness surrounding the issue and advocating for more resources to end drunk driving.

