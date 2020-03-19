White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. and Canada will close their border to non-essential traffic to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Thursday morning to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s meeting, President Donald Trump said he has ordered the FDA to eliminate outdated rules in order to get any possible vaccine on the market quickly.

“Clinical trials are already underway for many new therapies, and we’re working on scaling these to allow many more Americans to access different drugs that have shown really good promise.”

Trump also reiterated that the federal government will be providing financial help for the airline industry, the cruise industry, and other job creating industries.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth services, signed the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

At the center of the pandemic’s outbreak, China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in late 2019.

The U.S. has had at least 116 virus-related deaths and over 7,300 cases of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report