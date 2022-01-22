Whistleblower lawsuit filed against Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A whistleblower lawsuit has been filed against Washington County alleging retaliation and accusing a commissioner of gross misconduct.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the lawsuit claims Commissioner, Tray Hawkins, has received illegal kickbacks in exchange for his participation in a government contract.

Owner of A & W Construction, Wesley Griffin, filed the action claiming he was retaliated against for reporting unlawful employment practices within the county resulting in his company being passed over for work in favor of Hawkin’s brother-in-law’s company, Lagniappe Consulting.

The complaint also goes on to allege the county retaliated against Griffin by taking away work resulting in Griffin having significantly less work than Lagniappe or none at all.

The Board of County Commissioners has not yet been served in the case. County attorney, Matthew Fuqua, said once service of process has been made, the county will vigorously defend the matter.

