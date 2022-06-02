SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers at the Panama City paper mill say the plant blew its final whistle Thursday afternoon.

The mill is set to formally close on Monday. Earlier this month workers shared a video on social media of the final roll of paper to come off the line at the mill.

This afternoon’s video showed workers outside the mill as the whistle blew. Westrock, the mill’s owner, announced in April that they were shutting down the mill this month and that 450 employees would lose their jobs.

The company confirmed the mill whistle blew for the last time Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. as the final power boiler was taken offline. Also, the final paper production happened yesterday at about 1:45 p.m.