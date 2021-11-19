Where’s Charlie Brown when you need him? Wewahitchka needs a Christmas tree

WEWAHITCKA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka historical group needs help to spruce up their second annual Christmas celebration.

The “Save Old Gulf County Coalition” is trying to find a live Christmas tree to plant in front of the courthouse building.

They want a tree they can light and decorate each year.

The Christmas at the Courthouse event is a fundraiser to benefit Wewahitchka high school’s Project Graduation for the senior class.

Last year they raised $1200.

They’re also hoping to bring more attention to the 100-year-old county courthouse facility.



“We are trying to get that tradition started back so the kids that are growing up now will remember like we used to do because everything was focused around the courthouse back then,” Ann Johnson with Save Old Gulf County Coalition said. “So that is what we are trying to establish to bring attention to our beautiful courthouse that we have.”

The Christmas at the Courthouse event will be on December 18 after the town Christmas parade.

If you can help them find a Christmas tree reach out to them on their Facebook page.