PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it.

For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community.

Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals at the Bay County Council on Aging.

Nearly 200 homebound Bay County residents will receive these to-go boxes filled with food. Ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, and rolls are all included. Dessert is an apple or pecan pie.

Grand Knight Tom Fagan said they’ll be up bright and early to start cooking.

“There’s nothing that I’d rather be doing with my time,” Fagan said. “The Knights of Columbus do tremendous things throughout the United States, and around the world. They’ve given $700 million as far as what they’ve contributed within the past year and the hours they put in are incredible.”

Local Lawyer Al Sauline is a part of the Knights of Columbus brotherhood. He’s funding all of the food this Christmas.

The organization is always looking for more ways to help the community. Reach out to Tom Fagan at (678) 908-2530 if you know of a charitable organization needing help.