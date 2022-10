PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend.

Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally

When: October 21, 22, & 23

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

Blast on the Bay

When: October 21, 22, & 23

Where: Port St Joe

55th Annual Southern Dance Competition

When: October 21, 22, & 23

Where: Panama City Beach

ACO Panama City Beach & Pro Series Event

When: October 21 & October 22

Where: Panama City Beach, Laketown Wharf Resort

Litter Rodeo

When: Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Port St Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area

Boukou Groove

When: Saturday, October 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Papa Joes

‘Hocus Pocus’ on the Big Screen at Park After Dark

When: Saturday, October 22, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Camp Helen State Park

Bay County Writers Fest

When: Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Panama City, Bay Count Public Library