PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle.

PCB Oktoberfest

When: October 14 – October 16

Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park

House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night

When: October 14 & October 16

Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures

Treasure Hunt

When: Friday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (EDT)

Where: Port Saint Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours

When: Friday, October 14, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum

Children’s Book Signing by Authors. Aquatic Critters A to Z Along the Shores of PCB

When: Friday, October 14, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort & Spa

Goat Day & Pioneer Day

When: Saturday, October 15, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Blountstown, Sam Atkins Park

Fall Fling

When: Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

Food Trucks & Fishing

When: Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Panama City, St. Andrews Marina

Parrot Head Island Cleanup

When: Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Lagoon Pontoons