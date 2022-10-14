PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle.
When: October 14 – October 16
Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park
House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night
When: October 14 & October 16
Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures
When: Friday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (EDT)
Where: Port Saint Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area
St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours
When: Friday, October 14, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum
Children’s Book Signing by Authors. Aquatic Critters A to Z Along the Shores of PCB
When: Friday, October 14, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort & Spa
When: Saturday, October 15, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Blountstown, Sam Atkins Park
When: Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park
When: Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Panama City, St. Andrews Marina
When: Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Panama City, Lagoon Pontoons