PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend.

Pirates of the High Seas Fest

When: October 7 – October 9

Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park

House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night

When: October 7 – October 9

Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures

Read with a ranger

When: Friday, October 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Port St. Joe, Billy Joe Rish Recreation Area

The Byrne Brothers

When: Friday, October 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach

Tommy Townsend

When: Friday, October 7, 9 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Ms Newbys Liquors

Florida PGF Summer 99% Showcase

When: October 8 – October 9

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Fall Bay Day

When: Saturday, October 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Port St. Joe, St. Joseph Bay Preserves Visitor Center

SWFD Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, October 8, 8 a.m.

Where: South Walton Fire District Headquarters

Hispanic Heritage Festival

When: Saturday, October 8, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Carl Grey Park

USSSA Fastpitch Strike Out Cancer Tournament

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

NPC Bodybuilding Muscle for Heart Show

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: Panama City Beach, Arnold High School

WonderWorks Teacher Wonder Days 2022

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: Panama City Beach, WonderWorks

Tyler Braden

When: Sunday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Holiday Inn Resort