PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several exciting and fun events taking place in the Panhandle this weekend.

Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

When: September 23- September 25

Where: Panama City Beach, Grand Lagoon Coalition

2022 Oktoberfest

When: September 23 – September 24

Where: Destination Panama City

Bellator 285 Henderson vs Queally

When: Friday, September 23 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Dave & Busters

Idiomz Concert

When: Friday, September 23 5 p.m.

Where: Panama City Skatepark

Family Movie Night

When: Friday, September 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, McKenzie Park

National Public Lands Day Cleanup

When: Saturday, September 24 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Port Saint Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area

Managing Unruly Behavior

When: Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Humane Society of Bay County

Scarecrow Festival

When: Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Chipley, Farmer’s Market Complex

Girls in Aviation Day

When: Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Sheltair ECP