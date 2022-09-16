PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend.
WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2
When: Sep 16 – Sep 18
Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park
Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens
When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Santa Rosa Beach, Eden Gardens State Park
STP presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Chipley, Spanish Trail Playhouse
International Coastal Cleanup Day
When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Panama City, St. Andrews Marina
When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m.
Where: Panama City, GCSC
GCSC 65th Anniversary Community Celebration
When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Panama City, GCSC
When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Freeport, Hammock Bay
When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, WonderWorks