PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend.

WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2

When: Sep 16 – Sep 18

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens

When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Santa Rosa Beach, Eden Gardens State Park

STP presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Chipley, Spanish Trail Playhouse

International Coastal Cleanup Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Panama City, St. Andrews Marina

GCSC 5K Run

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m.

Where: Panama City, GCSC

GCSC 65th Anniversary Community Celebration

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Panama City, GCSC

Walk Like Madd 5k

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Freeport, Hammock Bay

WonderWorks Family Fun Day

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, WonderWorks