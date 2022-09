PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many events this weekend will honor the victims of 9/11.

Lynn Haven Remembrance Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.

Where: Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield Park

9/11 Memorial Run

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Lynn Haven, Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge

WSL World Championships #1

When: Sept. 9 – Sept. 11

Where: Panama City Beach Publix Sports Park

WCSO Toys for Kids Rodeo

When: Sept. 9 – Sept. 10

Where: Chipley, Washington County Equestrian Center

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours

When: Friday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum

Moonlight Paddle

When: Sept. 9 & Sept 10 , 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Camp Helen State Park

Excitable – Def Leppard Tribute

When: Friday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Destin, Club LA

Friday at the Beach

When: Friday, Sept. 9, 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Captain Anderson’s Event Center

Todd Herenden Johnny Cash Tribute

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Todd Herendeen Theatre

Sugarcane Jane & Anthony Peebles Music

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Lynn Haven, Roberts Hall