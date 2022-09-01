PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend.

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours

When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center

DWELL- Youth Worship Event

When: September 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center

Big Bam Boom – Hall & Oates Tribute, Kickstand Jenny

When: September 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Destin, Club LA

Labor Day Celebration at Point South Marina Bay Point

When: September 3, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Bay Point Marina