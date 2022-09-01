PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend.
St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours
When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center
When: September 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center
Big Bam Boom – Hall & Oates Tribute, Kickstand Jenny
When: September 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Destin, Club LA
Labor Day Celebration at Point South Marina Bay Point
When: September 3, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Bay Point Marina