PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend.

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour

When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave.

Mark Twain Interruption

When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Price: student ticket $9.50, general admission $12.50

Family Movie Night

When: August 26, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Panama City, McKenzie Park

USFA Fastpitch Tournament

When: August 27 & August 28

Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park

Snap Soccer

When: August 27 and August 28

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Next Level Baseball: National Showcase

When: August 27

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Shared Walls

When: August 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Panama City Beach, Taproom