PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Enjoy the last weekend before the school year begins with the following events in the Panama City Beach area.
53rd Annual Wausau Funday & Possum Festival
When: August 5, 6 p.m., August 6, events begin at 7 a.m.
Where: Wausau, Florida
Baseball Youth & Softball Youth: All-American Games
When: August 5 – August 7
Where: Publix Sports Park
When: August 5, 9 p.m.
Where: Barracuda Beach
When: August 6, 10 a.m.
Where: Camp Helen State Park
When: August 6, 7 p.m.
Where: American Charlie Grill & Tavern