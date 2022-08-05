PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Enjoy the last weekend before the school year begins with the following events in the Panama City Beach area.

53rd Annual Wausau Funday & Possum Festival

When: August 5, 6 p.m., August 6, events begin at 7 a.m.

Where: Wausau, Florida

Baseball Youth & Softball Youth: All-American Games

When: August 5 – August 7

Where: Publix Sports Park

Sticky Tea Band

When: August 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Barracuda Beach

History Tour

When: August 6, 10 a.m.

Where: Camp Helen State Park

Will Thompson Music

When: August 6, 7 p.m.

Where: American Charlie Grill & Tavern