PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Another summer weekend will include a few activities for visitors and residents to enjoy in the Panama City Beach area.
When: July 29 – July 30
Where: Publix Sports Park
When: July 29, 10:00 p.m.
Where: Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge
Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross
When: July 29 – July 31, 9:00-10:30 p.m.
Where: Harpoon Harry’s
Price: From $14.99
Panama City’s Summer Fest 2022
When: July 30 11:00 a.m.-Midnight
Where: Mosey’s Downtown
Price: From $15 pre-sales-$20 at the door