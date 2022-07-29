PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Another summer weekend will include a few activities for visitors and residents to enjoy in the Panama City Beach area.

Grand Slam World Series #4

When: July 29 – July 30

Where: Publix Sports Park

Bella Dorian Concert

When: July 29, 10:00 p.m.

Where: Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross

When: July 29 – July 31, 9:00-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harpoon Harry’s

Price: From $14.99

Panama City’s Summer Fest 2022

When: July 30 11:00 a.m.-Midnight

Where: Mosey’s Downtown

Price: From $15 pre-sales-$20 at the door