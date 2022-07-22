PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out the several sports tournaments and events happening in the Panama City Beach area.

USFA Fastpitch World Series 2

When: July 22 – July 23

Where: Frank Brown Park

2D Sports- Marucci Wood Bat Regional Championship

When: July 22 – July 24

Where: Publix Sports Park

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant, Live Music and Events (Clay Musgrave, Mind Plays, and David Auen)

When: July 22 – July 24

Where: Sharky’s

Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross

When: July 22- July 24, 9:00-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harpoon Harry’s

Price: From $14.99