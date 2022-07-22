PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out the several sports tournaments and events happening in the Panama City Beach area.
When: July 22 – July 23
Where: Frank Brown Park
2D Sports- Marucci Wood Bat Regional Championship
When: July 22 – July 24
Where: Publix Sports Park
Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant, Live Music and Events (Clay Musgrave, Mind Plays, and David Auen)
When: July 22 – July 24
Where: Sharky’s
Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross
When: July 22- July 24, 9:00-10:30 p.m.
Where: Harpoon Harry’s
Price: From $14.99