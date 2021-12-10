What to expect for Optimist Club Christmas Parade in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Another Panama City Beach annual tradition is back spreading joy to the community.

The Panama City Beach Optimist Club will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11 beginning at 5 p.m. Assembly for the parade begins at 2 p.m. at Surfside Middle School.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the parade route has been changed this year.

The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, head south on Nautilus, and turn right onto Front Beach Road. Then the parade will turn onto Powell Adams ending in the Pier Park Walmart parking lot. It is best to plan for traffic and find alternate routes as these roads will be closed during the parade.

Another change is that candy will be passed out by walkers, instead of thrown by floats due to safety concerns. Bigger floats will also be required to have walkers next to the wheels to serve as a barrier from the public and prevent accidents.

More information on the parade can be found on the Optimist Club of the Beaches’ website.