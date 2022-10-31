PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This time tomorrow Thanksgiving and Christmas will be on everyone’s minds, but we have to get rid of those Halloween pumpkins first.

If you still have uncarved pumpkins they can be used for all sorts of adventurous foods.

Melanie Taylor at the IFAS Extension of Bay County said, “As long as they’re not moldy or they’re not scraped, their skin’s not scraped, you should be able to use those still for cooking. If you want to make pies, soups, cakes, and muffins, there are all kinds of things that you can make with pumpkin. And pumpkin is super nutritious. It’s full of potassium.”

She added, “It’s full of fiber. And it’s full of beta carotene, which your body turns into vitamin A, which is good for your immune system and for your vision.”

If you carved up your Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween, the most eco-friendly place for the leftovers is not in the trash, but outside. Wildlife love pumpkins.

Many local zoos and wildlife preserves will take leftovers to feed to the animals as a treat, but make sure to call first.

If you are interested in making a compost bin, to compost your pumpkin scraps, you can contact the IFAS Extension office at (850)-248-8091 or email them at bay@ifas.ufl.edu