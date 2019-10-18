What to bring if you’re heading to a shelter

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the panhandle braces for Tropical Storm Nestor, Bay County is opening a shelter for those who may need it.

Anyone concerned for their safety as the weather deteriorates should move to the shelter prior to the arrival of bad weather. People who live in mobile homes or recreational vehicles should relocate to the shelter or another safe location.

The shelter is at Deane Bozeman School’s gym and opens at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Please bring any special food or snacks required, and food must be non-perishable. Evacuees should also bring bedding, clothing, medications, and toiletries. Do not bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs or weapons.

Deane Bozeman shelter is a pet-friendly facility; however, pets should be kenneled and evacuees are responsible for providing food and water for their animals.

Courtesy: Bay District Schools Twitter

Emergency shelters should only be used when no other sheltering options are available. They do not provide the comfort or convenience of a home or hotel, and it may be crowded, noisy and boring.

Deane Bozeman School is located at 13410 State 77.

The shelter will remain open until noon on Saturday.

Officials say more shelters will be opened if needed.