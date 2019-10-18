What to bring if you’re heading to a shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Bay District Schools Twitter

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the panhandle braces for Tropical Storm Nestor, Bay County is opening a shelter for those who may need it.

Anyone concerned for their safety as the weather deteriorates should move to the shelter prior to the arrival of bad weather. People who live in mobile homes or recreational vehicles should relocate to the shelter or another safe location.

The shelter is at Deane Bozeman School’s gym and opens at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Please bring any special food or snacks required, and food must be non-perishable. Evacuees should also bring bedding, clothing, medications, and toiletries. Do not bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs or weapons.

Deane Bozeman shelter is a pet-friendly facility; however, pets should be kenneled and evacuees are responsible for providing food and water for their animals.

Courtesy: Bay District Schools Twitter

Emergency shelters should only be used when no other sheltering options are available. They do not provide the comfort or convenience of a home or hotel, and it may be crowded, noisy and boring. 

Deane Bozeman School is located at 13410 State 77.

The shelter will remain open until noon on Saturday.

Officials say more shelters will be opened if needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

tropical storm nestor may be causing some people anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "tropical storm nestor may be causing some people anxiety"

Kaine, McConnell bill would raise minimum age to buy tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaine, McConnell bill would raise minimum age to buy tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to 21"

Things more heated in impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Things more heated in impeachment inquiry"

Veteran, First Responder Appreciation Luncheon to be held October 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran, First Responder Appreciation Luncheon to be held October 22"

30th Annual Lobster Festival to go on rain or shine

Thumbnail for the video titled "30th Annual Lobster Festival to go on rain or shine"

WX Clip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX Clip"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.