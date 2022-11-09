PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle will see a diverse range of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole with some counties in the east getting wind and rain while others see nothing of note.

Most of the rain will fall in a 5-hour window with just lingering showers late Thursday night. Rain totals will be a quarter of an inch on the west side of the Panhandle to up to two inches on the east side. Most areas will see between half an inch to an inch of rain.

Winds will be higher as the storm approaches thanks to a weakening system and a reduced pressure gradient. Winds will likely increase until about 3 p.m. Thursday with peak winds from 3 to 5 p.m. CST.

Winds will weaken through the evening into Friday morning. The highest winds in the Panhandle will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45. Most of the day will feature winds in the 15 to 25 MPH range.

Liberty and Franklin are under tropical storm warnings for winds that could reach 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts up to 50. The rest of the area should see lower winds.

Overall we will be on the west side of the storm so no concern of surge or severe storms. Just a windy and potentially rainy day.