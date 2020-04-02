What can you do during a stay-at-home order?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state-wide stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon, but what does that mean?

There are four main things the order says are essential activities and people can still do.

You can still worship in groups of less than ten people.

You can go outside to walk, run, hike, bike, fish, hunt and swim.

You can play and take care of pets.

You can care for or assist a loved one or friend.

The order says a social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity.

The order also says essential businesses will stay open, so you will be able to buy groceries, go to the doctor, get gas for your car and order takeout from your favorite restaurant.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued guidance explaining what industries and their employees are essential.

Some stay-at-home orders will have more exceptions, depending on the state. It’s unclear at this time if other businesses would be considered essential to Florida’s economy.

In Florida, restaurants, bars, taverns, pubs, banquet halls, cocktail lounges, breweries, cabarets, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gyms, fitness studios and beaches are considered non-essential.

News 13 reached out to local sheriff departments to see how the stay-at-home order will be enforced. They said they are still looking over the order and will have more information at a later date.