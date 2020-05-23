Wewahitchka High School holds traditional graduation ceremony

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Graduation for many high school seniors this year has been bittersweet. It’s a milestone they’ve worked toward for their entire academic career and for most the ceremonies have moved online. However, Wewahitchka High School was able to hold a graduation ceremony at their Gator Football Field with safety guidelines.

“These students have missed senior trip, they’ve missed prom, they’ve missed those last 10 weeks of senior year. We’re glad that though we couldn’t give them everything, we are able to give them what we think is the most important part, the graduation ceremony,” explained Jay Bidwell, Wewahitchka High School principal.

The ceremony was held with the following adjustments to accommodate social distancing:

Scholarships were announced as normal, but scholarship presenters were not present at the field in order to reduce the total number of people in attendance.

Seniors were asked to limit family and guests to 6 people if possible, 8 at the maximum.

Signs were put up to encourage social distancing in the stands.

No parade was held but the football field was left open after graduation to allow for pictures, etc.

“I’m really happy that we were able to hold graduation, I’m really glad that we’re doing it responsibly and in a way that benefits both the seniors and their families,” said Rebecca Shealy, senior.

“It’s actually very exciting. It’s been something I’ve always dreamed of, my aunts, being able to see them graduate. It’s a very gratifying day,” noted Seth Calareso, senior.