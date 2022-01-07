Wewahitchka city leaders address construction flaws of new fire station

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka city commissioners are at odds with a local contractor over the new fire station property.

As our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star newspaper is reporting, city officials said there are construction flaws.

Wewahitchka city leaders discussed problems with their new fire station project during a special meeting last month.

They say inspectors found a large crack in the concrete floor and that the work by the contractor, Winterfell Construction, was unsatisfactory.

Commissioners unanimously voted to contact Winterfell’s bonding company and report the problems.

Winterfell Construction is owned by Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm.

Hamm declined to do an interview about this story but provided this statement, “We are working through potential design problems with the City and will strive to come to a resolution.”

But according to Wewahitchka city officials, the cracked floor is not the only issue.

They said there have been a lot of delays.

Winterfell blames the delays on above-average rainfall, the death of a company employee, and supply chain shortages.

If the fire station is not completed by April, the city could lose FEMA funding.

The star reports the city’s attorney sent a letter to Winterfell’s bonding company and is waiting for a response.

We reached out to a number of Wewahitchka city leaders, but they declined to comment due to pending litigation.

The city attorney did not respond to our request.

The next Wewahitchka city commission meeting is scheduled for January 27.

No word if the fire station will be on the agenda.