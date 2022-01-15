Wewahitchka City Commission declares default of contract over firehouse

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Wewahitchka City Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to have the city’s attorney declare a default of contract over construction issues with the city’s new firehouse.

According to our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star, the city and firehouse’s general contractor, Winterfell Construction, have been in conflict over the quality and timeliness for the job for several months.

On Thursday, it was revealed that after contacting the building’s manufacturer, the manufacturer would not agree to issue a warranty for the firehouse due to improper installation of the building’s roof.

Tyler Marsh, an engineer acting as an impartial overseer of the project said progress has been made with some of the commissioners’ previous concerns.

