PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission will hold an emergency meeting on Monday April 11 beginning at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the closure of the WestRock paper mill.

WestRock announced the closure of the Panama City mill on Thursday, April 7.

The meeting will take place in the commission chambers at the Bay County Government Center at 840 W. 11th St., Panama City.

This meeting is open to the public.