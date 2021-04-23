We’re not kitten you! 1st annual Salty Cat Day will be May 15

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You’ve probably heard of Salty Dog Day? Well now, your feline friends can join in on the fun!

The Salty Cat Rescue of St. Andrews works every single day to help curb any issues that the local cat colonies have brought on. They spay/neuter rehome cats and make sure all their needs are met. All the proceeds collected from the event will benefit their mission.

“By coming to this event and donating money, this allows us to help even more cats in the area,” said Salty Cat Rescue President, Jackie Mihal.

Local Girl Scout Troop 429 was even gracious enough to donate several cat houses which they made themselves and donate 500lbs of cat food.

The event was supposed to take place on April 24th, but due to severe weather, it will now be May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be local vendors, kittens for adoption, and a shot clinic for both dogs and cats provided by the humane society and Dr. McNight at the Bayview Animal Hospital.

“You can also enter your cat to be on the Salty Kitty Committee, which will serve as the advisory board for Socks, the Salty Dog Mayor,” said Meghan Mcdougall who manages the St. Andrew’s Farmer’s Market.

A link to that can be found here.

There is even a competition for the humans too, the lucky king and queen that are considered to be best the most like their pet will be entered for some exciting prizes as well.