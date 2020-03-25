Wells Fargo branches make changes due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wells Fargo bankers in Florida will see different hours of operation, as well as varied services, as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Branch operating hours have been changed to 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and many of the bank lobbies are now accessible by appointment only. Some Florida locations have limited services to drive-thru only.

Locations affected include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and Chipley, among other Panhandle branches.

Wells Fargo has a branch locator feature on its website, with updated services and hours. Find that feature by clicking here.

According to Wells Fargo, these changes are temporary.