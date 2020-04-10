Weekly Weather Outlook: April 10, 2020

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WMBB) — It's been a month since Dr. Glen Summers left his Gulf Breeze home, unaware of exactly when he'd be able to return to his family of six.

Because of his possible exposure to the virus between working at Bay Medical in Panama City and Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Dr. Summers set up camp at his Pensacola office with plans to stay put until the pandemic had passed.