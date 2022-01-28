Panama City, Fla. (WMMB) – Near blistering cold conditions return with a vengeance this weekend, with wind chills nearing potentially 10 degrees early Saturday morning.

Heading through the afternoon, areas can expect winds to pick up swiftly as a cold front pushes east. Winds shifting out of the north and west will range from 10-20 mph, and gust up to 30 mph into the late night hours.

There are minor chances for showers from 2-7 PM as the cold front passes overhead, however the region is expected to remain mostly dry. Cloud cover will filter out after 7 PM.

By 10 PM, temperatures will drop swiftly into the 30 degree range, reaching below freezing for most places by 2 AM.

Inland areas will see low temperatures sink towards the mid and low 20’s, with added wind chill making the air feel 10-15 degrees cooler. It is not advised to be outdoors for an extended period of time tonight or tomorrow morning. If proper precautions are not taken hypothermia could set in.

Keep coats handy, check your pipes for leaks and correct insultation, and bring your pets indoors.