Weather Forecast 10-15-21

Friday is going to be just about as gorgeous as the whole work week has been. We remain in a warm sector, with flow shifting out of the south and west today, this will make for a more sticky afternoon, but rain chances remain minimal once again.

On Saturday, cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the main weather to note through the first half of the day, but the leading edge of the cold front passes but about 3 PM. Dryness returns thereafter.

Cooler temperatures settle in for Sunday and Monday, as an arctic air mass, and northerly flow sinks readings into the mid-70s for the afternoon hours, and mid to low 50s overnight.

Temperatures for next week stay slightly below average, but warm up gradually. No rain chances until Wednesday or Thursday.

Tropics are quiet, despite a minor area of low pressure to the north and east of the Caribbean. The area of interest sits at 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.