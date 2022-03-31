BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While our area has seen an active severe weather season, experts are now predicting an active hurricane season.

Some are predicting more than a dozen named storms with at least six becoming Hurricanes.

Bay County Chief of Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said we need to be prepared for a storm any year especially those that form in the Gulf.

“I think the preparedness part of this scenario taught us a lesson with Hurricane Michael,” Monroe said. “We know with Hurricane Michael and the Hurricane Andrew situation, those were in years where the predictions were lower than average”

Monroe said while we should take predictions into consideration, forecasts made too far out can be dicey.

“It’s tough to predict the long range effects of the storms but I know that anything can happen when a storm gets in the Gulf,” Monroe said.

News 13 Meteorologist, Grace Thornton, said there are a lot of factors that could determine whether or not we have an active hurricane season.

“If there is a lot of dust in the atmosphere, if there is not a lot of sheer, if there is cool water temperatures we might not see a lot but if the total opposite is there then we might see a lot,” Thornton said. “If we see those warm water temperatures and not that much dust and not that much shear, it’ll be easier for things to organize.”

Thornton said no matter what, people should continue to stay weather aware.

“As people saw with Hurricane Michael, things can change really quickly within a matter of days,” Thornton said.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30. As Floridians begin to prepare for the season, they should mark their calendars for May 28 through June 10 — disaster prep items will be sold without sales tax during that time.