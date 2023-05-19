FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A middle school student was arrested after he allegedly wrote a ‘kill list’ that he shared with other students, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“On May 15th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies were notified of a tip submitted to Fortify FL outlining Freeport Middle School student Ryan Ciupak, 13, making threats to harm others,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Ciupak was immediately removed from the school and deputies checked his home to make sure there was no access to weapons and no immediate threat was present.

“An investigation was launched and Ciupak’s parents brought Ryan in for an assessment the following day where he admitted to making a “kill list” and sharing it with students at the school. The parents of the students on the list were notified the same day,” deputies wrote. “Several witnesses were interviewed during the course of the investigation acknowledging Cuipak had made verbal threats in the past and confirming they had seen the list.”

On Friday, Cuipak was arrested and charged with making written threats to harm others, a second-degree felony. He was booked into Walton County Jail and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Crestview.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office is not publishing the mugshot of the student but has chosen to publicize his name based on the lack of criminal history while taking into consideration the seriousness of the charge he faces,” deputies wrote.

In a statement school district officials wrote that they place, “nothing above the safety and security of children, and any threat levied toward our students or staff will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”