WCSO using seized money to buy masks for residents

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says they will be providing free safety equipment to residents using money seized during criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office said this includes about 3,000 face masks purchased from Professional Products in DeFuniak Springs.

They said the money used stems from seizures of cash, cars, tech and more.

Adkinson Law Firm also purchased about 1,000 face mask to be distributed to residents.

The sheriff’s office said any Walton County resident who needs a mask, or any business who would like to purchase face masks to be distributed should call (850) 951-4978.

 “There are people in need in our community and as a public safety agency it’s our duty to provide peace of mind,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “I can’t think of a better way to turn a negative into a positive by taking money intended for bad and turning it into something good.”

Deputies will distribute the masks to homes upon residents’ request. 

They say the masks will be placed in mailboxes or on the front porch of each home unless otherwise specified.

