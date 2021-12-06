WCSO still actively investigating last week’s shooting

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, November 29, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person with a gunshot wound on Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs.

A number of sources have confirmed to News 13 the person with the gunshot wounds is 20-year old Troy McHenry.

But Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are not releasing the details, stating it’s an active investigation.

“We have potential Marsy’s Law violation because we have to identify if someone is a victim and we don’t want to get in trouble with Marsy’s Law but also there’s always a potential for a stand your ground issue in the event that there were multiple firearms involved,” said Captain Dustin Cosson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau. “In this case, we have some sort of a reason to believe that there may be more firearms involved because there were, however that doesn’t mean that multiple people got shot.”

Marsy’s Law is an exemption in Florida public records law that protects the identity of victims.

It also means authorities are not releasing the circumstances surrounding the shooting itself.

McHenry has been issued multiple trespassing warnings, and it appears to authorities that there has been a history between him and the other parties involved.

At the time of the shooting, McHenry was out on bond for charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor battery, and driving under the influence.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he’s been released from the hospital.

Investigators said this incident poses no threat to the public.

“It was an isolated incident,” Cosson said. “All parties involved were accounted for and we believe we have them all identified and again that’s on all sides of the spectrum. Suspect but also potential victim and persons of interest.”

Authorities also confirmed the other parties have a history with law enforcement.