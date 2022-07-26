WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an issue of golf cart users illegally driving down Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Golf carts are only allowed to travel on roads that are 35 miles per hour or less.

The issue was brought to commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.

Chief Audie Rowell with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it’s a safety-sensitive issue so they are hoping to come up with a solution.

“We see this is a huge problem in our area. We don’t want to see a catastrophe happen and certainly, we want to do whatever can to prevent any future accidents that may occur,” Rowell said.

They plan to hold a workshop and come up with an ordinance that would solve the problem.