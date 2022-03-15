WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Charlie Bishop, 80, has been missing since Monday. Deputies believe he left his home on Aman Road in Freeport on foot.

Walton County Correctional Institution and Okaloosa Correctional Institution K9 Teams were dispatched and responded to the area of Aman Road, deputies said.

Deputies performed a grid search after using the dogs to track as well and performed multiple grid searches with no results.

They reached out to their Animal Services Department to see if Bishop’s dog, which is also missing, was turned in and it was not.

The house was searched multiple times to include backrooms and sheds around the property, deputies said.

WCSO said they used drones during the day and nighttime hours last night into the early morning hours and area hospitals were contacted from Fort Walton Beach to Panama City.

They contacted Walton County Fire Rescue to see if anyone had been transported matching Bishop’s description, and the area was checked for cameras; one was located on the property but has not recorded any movement since May 2021.

Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue and Red Mountain Search Dog Association were deployed from Birmingham, AL, and are currently in the area.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was sent to the surrounding residences as there is an increase in law enforcement presence this morning, deputies said.