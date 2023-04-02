WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle was hit by a car Saturday night.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said the deputy tried to stop traffic to assist another deputy who pulled a car over for traveling more than a hundred miles an hour.

That’s when an SUV hit the patrol car on the passenger side. No one was hurt in the crash.

Officials said South Walton Fire District and Walton County Fire Rescue both responded to the accident.

Officials are urging people to abide by the ‘Move Over Law’ which tells drivers to move over a lane from law enforcement stopped on the shoulder of the road.