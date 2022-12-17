WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies said they are looking for two men after residents reported thousands of dollars of goods were bought using stolen credit cards.

Officials said in late October a visitor reported their credit card missing from their condo in Miramar Beach. They said the condo was locked, so the person who stole the cards had access to the room.

The missing credit card was then used to buy $1,200 worth of electronics at a Target in Destin.

Then on Nov. 3 two more credit cards were allegedly stolen from the same building. Once again the doors to the condo were locked.

Sheriff’s Office Officials said the cards were used the same day to buy $5,000 worth of electronics from Best Buy.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.