WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs.

“Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, a high rate of speed coming back towards DeFuniak,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Pitman said. “They lost sight of that vehicle in the area of Oakwood Lakes Boulevard and went ahead and responded back to the burglaries that were initially reported.”

During that time, deputies found the suspects had burglarized multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and a lime green Ford Fiesta had been stolen.

“We were able to capture some surveillance footage from a nearby Tom Thumb store and saw our green Ford Fiesta that was stolen locally and also what turned out to be later on reported as a stolen vehicle that was a little silver Honda car, both of them parked at the Tom Thumb together,” Pitman said.

One of the suspects is described as a male with a facemask, wearing a black sweatshirt with distinctive coloring on the front, a thin build, skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The burglaries occurred on Commerce Circle, Leisure Lake, Michelangelo Road, and Oakwood Lakes Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies said all of the vehicles in the neighborhood were unlocked.

“The community can help themselves a whole lot just by locking in their vehicles, locking their doors and securing their items and keeping them out of sight and making sure everything’s nice, locked, safe and tight,” Pitman said.

If you have any information call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS (8477) or contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.