WCSO looking for three missing male juveniles

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three male juveniles who have escaped from the Department of Juvenile Justice Facility on 286 Gene Hurley Road.

The teenagers were missing about an hour before the WCSO was notified. WCSO deputies are on scene as well as WCI K-9’s.

The missing juveniles:

Dalarian Macks, 14, is described as a white male standing 5’6, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and originally from Escambia County.

Franklin Benegas, 16, is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’10, weighing 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and originally from Miami.

Santonio Allen, 15, is described as a black male, standing 5’11, weighing 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and originally from Escambia County.

If found, call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111