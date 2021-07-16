WCSO: looking for suspects in drug store burglary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in a drug store burglary on Tuesday around 8:56 p.m.

A citizen reported that Vernon Discount Drugs was broken into and they saw two suspects exiting the store and leaving in a dark-colored car.

One suspect is believed to be a black male, with dreads, around 5’10” – 6’1″, and weighing around 140-170 pounds.

The first suspect exited the driver’s seat, grabbed a 16″ cement block, threw it into the window, and entered the pharmacy.

The second suspect they are looking for is a male, 6’0″-6’12”, weighing 180-200 pounds, he exited the passenger side and followed.

They left the store with an undisclosed amount of controlled substances and began traveling on Dawkins Street.

If you have any information, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.