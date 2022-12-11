WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened off of North Silver Lake Road in Fountain.

According to the WCSO, a man was shot in the neck around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between family members, the shooter fled the scene.

The victim is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

However, authorities said they are still looking for the shooter.

Investigators said they are continuing to interview witnesses and establish the whereabouts of the shooter, they believe the shooter has fled Washington County.

News 13 will continue to provide updates as we learn more about the situation.