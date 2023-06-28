DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Air Methods to add another medical transport helicopter to the local fleet.

There are currently less than 10 helicopters like the new one in the Florida Panhandle.

The aircraft is already in service but was officially unveiled to the public on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flying in this helicopter is cheaper than riding in an ambulance.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Tim Turner, the helicopter possesses certain pieces of equipment that an ambulance does not.

“The helicopter has different types of equipment than the ambulance,” said Turner. “They can do more advanced procedures and they can do things like give blood and things of that nature that an ambulance cannot.”

“As you may or may not know, we have Walton County Fire Rescue as a part of the sheriff’s department,” Turner said. “One of the things we looked at was partnering with AirMethods corporation to bring a helicopter into the area for us.”

This helicopter will not be exclusive to serving Walton County but also the surrounding area.

For more info on the new aircraft and its functions head over to the Walton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.

Click here to watch the unveiling of the new medical transport helicopter.