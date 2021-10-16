WCSO in active pursuit of fatal hit-and-run suspect

UPDATE: October 16, 2021 12:45 p.m.

WAUSAU, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — The suspect in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run has been identified as 38-year-old-Travis Lee Ray, a Milton man who is currently on felony probation.

He is now in custody following a pursuit involving Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and K9 Units from Holmes Correctional Institution and Northwest Florida Reception Center.

Travis Lee Ray photo taken by Washington County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: October 16, 2021 11:42 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — K9-units are now on the ground with air support also helping with the search. The search area is currently in the area of Mud Hill Road and Bonnet Pond Road.

Our previous story is below:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a suspect who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the area of Highway 20 in Bay County.

The unknown suspect fled into Washington County and abandoned the white Ford Excursion they were driving on Mud Hill Road in the Wausau area before fleeing on foot. The passenger bailed from the vehicle and is unconscious. EMS is enroute to the scene.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states there is currently no description of the suspect but asks that the public be on alert and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story, and we will update as soon as more information is available.