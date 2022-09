WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page.

The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked.

South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en route.

WCSO said to expect delays in the area.

Updates will be given if more information is released.